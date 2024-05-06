20 vidéos sur le pouvoir de Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift a un pouvoir et il n’est pas que politique. C’est une évidence, la musique peut changer notre humeur, et la chanteur de Fortnight également. Voici 20 vidéos sur le pouvoir de Taylor Swift sur, nous, pauvres mortels.
Les Surprise Tickets étaient une sacrée tendance pendant la vente des billets de concert l’année dernière.
Nombre de fans ont été surpris par leurs proches en ouvrant des cadeaux et en découvrant un billet pour le Eras Tour.
Mais ça donne quoi pendant les concerts ? Ceci :
Et nous voici, tous, après les concerts.
Et voici les gens à l’extérieur des stades pendant les concerts. Beaucoup n’ayant pas eu de billets sont quand même venus aux abords pour profiter un peu du show.
Même saoul, Taylor Swift nous hante
Argh, le son a été banni de la plateforme (depuis, les titres sont de nouveaux disponibles sur TikTok) mais voici une fan qui reproduit à merveille la choré du clip de Delicate.
A la question, « peut-on se moquer des Swifties et de leur enthousiasme ? » la réponse est oui.
Swift dropped a 16-song record on midnight Eastern time on Friday, and then two hours later at 2 a.m., announced a surprise: It was actually a double album titled "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," with 15 additional songs. The obvious assumption before the album's release was that many songs would be about British actor Joe Alwyn, whom Swift dated for six years before they announced their breakup in April 2023. But upon hearing the lyrics, fans instead caught more apparent references to Matty Healy, lead singer of British band The 1975, to whom Swift was romantically linked for a couple of months last year. Swift, who has given very few details about the timeline of "Tortured Poets," said that she started recording it after she finished "Midnights" (presumably in late 2021 or early 2022) and continued through the Eras Tour that launched last spring. So it's unclear whether the timing would have worked for her to include her relationship with Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — but there are some sports-themed lines in "The Alchemy." In a brief statement on Instagram, Swift wanted to let listeners know that she doesn't plan on looking backward for much longer, describing "Tortured Poets" as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."
A la question « peut-on changer d’avis après avoir vu Taylor en concert ? » La réponse :
Les parents durant les concerts sont toujours sources de drôlerie.
On ouvre la partie Enfants, car Taylor plait aux petits. Voici une sélection de mignonneries. On commence avec Cruel Summer.
Vigilante Shit ? Oui, même Vigilante Shit.
Le Eras Tour est un concert rempli de couleurs. Rien ne plus pour émerveiller les enfants.
Même les chiens peuvent réagir à Taylor Swift ? Même les chiens.
Si votre hantise est de rester bloqué dans un avion avec plein de Swifties, cette vidéo est votre cauchemar :
On se retrouve à La Défense Arena de Paris (les 9, 10, 11 et 12 mai 2024), et au Groupama Stadium de Lyon (les 2 et 3 juin 2024) pour le ErasTour !