San Diego Comic Con 2023 : le (maigre) programme

Get a special advanced screening of the first episode of Good Omens Season Two, premiering July 28 on Prime Video. With the Apocalypse thwarted, angel and demon best friends Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho, when the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. To solve this mystery and evade Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other. The century-spanning saga takes us from before The Beginning to the modern day, with lots of quirky mortal and immortal characters joining in on the adventures along the way. With an entirely original story, expanding on the beloved novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman and 2019 TV adaptation, Good Omens Season Two stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale, David Tennant as demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, and Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya as humans Maggie and Nina.