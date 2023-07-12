San Diego Comic Con 2023 : le (maigre) programme

Après des éditions annulées ou très allégées suite à la pandémie, le San Diego Comic Con / SDCC reprend ses droits en pleine grève des scénaristes. Surtout, la grande vague pop-geek est bel et bien terminée…
Quelle vague me direz-vous ? La hype Marvel et les grandes séries fédératrices comme Supernatural, Big Bang Theory ou The Walking Dead ne sont plus là. Les grandes marques de pop-culture sont désormais moins nombreuses. Il n’y a plus de rassemblements de masse il y a une fragmentation de masse. Tout le monde aura son petit plaisir et le San Diego Comic Con redevient, possiblement, un événement à taille humaine.
Si les scénaristes font la grève, ils peuvent être rejoints, bientôt, par les acteurs et actrices et, à ce titre, ils ne pourront pas venir représenter les œuvres prochaines durant le SDCC. Donc, n’attendez pas la présentation de David Corenswet et Rachel Brosnahan pour Superman Legacy de James Gunn s’ils rejoignent la grève… Marvel et Disney seront absents, car, il faut l’avouer, ils gardent leurs cartouches pour le D23, leur Comic-Con à eux. Et côté Warner, ils n’ont plus grand chose à proposer…
Voici la sélection des panels de cette édition 2023. (l’heure indiquée est celle du Pacific Time, il faut donc rajouter 9 heures)
Le programme complet (anime, comics, autographs, jeux vidéo) est trouvable sur le site officiel du San Diego Comic Con.
MERCREDI 19 JUILLET
6:00pm PDT
Warner Bros. Television Screenings
JEUDI 20 JUILLET
11:00am PDT
4th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects
11:15am PDT
Ninth Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film and TV Composer Panel
11:30am PDT
Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
12:45pm PDT
1:00pm PDT
Fan Favorites: Behind The Scenes of Yellowjackets, Gotham Knights, I’m a Virgo, and More
1:30pm PDT
1:45pm PDT
Behind the Scenes with the Cast of Jury Duty
2:00pm PDT
Lost Fans Unite with Jay and Jack
2:00pm PDT
3:00pm PDT
An Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2
3:15pm PDT
Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal
4:30pm PDT
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows
5:45pm PDT
FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A
6:00pm PDT
35th Anniversary of Beetlejuice
6:45pm PDT
The Official Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Celebration
8:00pm PDT
VENDREDI 21 JUILLET
10:00am PDT
The Future of Doctor Who: Fan Forum
10:00am PDT
11:00am PDT
Is The Orville the Greatest Sci-Fi Show on Television?
11:00am PDT
12:30pm PDT
Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2
1:00pm PDT
The Walking Dead Universe (AMC/AMC+)
2:00pm PDT
Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary
3:00pm PDT
5:45pm PDT
A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible
7:00pm PDT
SAMEDI 22 JUILLET
10:00am PDT
That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary
11:00am PDT
1:30pm PDT
1:45pm PDT
Take a Leap into the World of NBC’s Quantum Leap
6:30pm PDT
DIMANCHE 23 JUILLET
2:15pm PDT
Manifest: Last Call for Flight 828