San Diego Comic Con 2023 : le (maigre) programme

Après des éditions annulées ou très allégées suite à la pandémie, le San Diego Comic Con / SDCC reprend ses droits en pleine grève des scénaristes. Surtout, la grande vague pop-geek est bel et bien terminée…

Quelle vague me direz-vous ? La hype Marvel et les grandes séries fédératrices comme Supernatural, Big Bang Theory ou The Walking Dead ne sont plus là. Les grandes marques de pop-culture sont désormais moins nombreuses. Il n’y a plus de rassemblements de masse il y a une fragmentation de masse. Tout le monde aura son petit plaisir et le San Diego Comic Con redevient, possiblement, un événement à taille humaine.

Si les scénaristes font la grève, ils peuvent être rejoints, bientôt, par les acteurs et actrices et, à ce titre, ils ne pourront pas venir représenter les œuvres prochaines durant le SDCC. Donc, n’attendez pas la présentation de David Corenswet et Rachel Brosnahan pour Superman Legacy de James Gunn s’ils rejoignent la grève… Marvel et Disney seront absents, car, il faut l’avouer, ils gardent leurs cartouches pour le D23, leur Comic-Con à eux. Et côté Warner, ils n’ont plus grand chose à proposer…

Voici la sélection des panels de cette édition 2023. (l’heure indiquée est celle du Pacific Time, il faut donc rajouter 9 heures)

Le programme complet (anime, comics, autographs, jeux vidéo) est trouvable sur le site officiel du San Diego Comic Con.

MERCREDI 19 JUILLET

6:00pm PDT

Warner Bros. Television Screenings

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue our annual Preview Night tradition featuring the world premiere of the highly anticipated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, alongside all-new episodes of Riverdale and Teen Titans Go!, and screenings of Mrs. Davis and Superpowered: The DC Story.

JEUDI 20 JUILLET

11:00am PDT

4th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects

“Hollywood Game Changers” is back with a powerhouse of women leading the charge behind your favorite film and television projects. Featuring makeup department head Alisha L. Baijounas (Abbott Elementary), hair department head Jaala Leis Wanless (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), production designer Sara K. White (Swarm), voiceover artist and actor Queen Noveen, costume designer Rafaella Rabinovich (The Imperfects), and editor Maura Corey (Kevin Can F*** Himself). Moderated by journalist and staff writer at io9 Gizmodo, Sabina Graves. Part 1 of Impact24 PR’s Panel Superblock.

11:15am PDT

Ninth Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film and TV Composer Panel

Moderated by Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love & Thunder), leading Hollywood composers Christophe Beck (Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Laura Karpman (The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, What If . . . ?), Benjamin Wallfisch (The Flash, Shazam!), Christopher Lennertz (The Boys, Agent Carter), and David Russo (Gotham Knights, Pennyworth, Gotham) discuss the challenges of creating the musical landscape of the superhero genre. The composers explain the process through unreleased music and video clips from upcoming and recently released projects. Introductions by Ray Costa (producer, Costa Communications).

11:30am PDT

Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with filmmakers.

12:45pm PDT

Ghosts

Ghosts, one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, returns to Comic-Con after a season cliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavens directly into their home. Please join us for a special Ghosts presentation.

1:00pm PDT

Fan Favorites: Behind The Scenes of Yellowjackets, Gotham Knights, I’m a Virgo, and More

The creative minds behind some of the biggest TV and movie projects reveal how they bring fan-favorite stories to life. Featuring composer Sherri Chung (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwal), VFX supervisors at FuseFX Marshall Krasser (Yellowjackets) and Jamie Barty (I’m a Virgo), costume designer Jennifer May Nickel (Gotham Knights), re-recording mixer and supervising sound editor James Parnell (Twisted Metal), and re-recording mixer at Boom Box Post Jeff Shiffman (Transformers: Earthspark). Moderated by voiceover artist and actor Queen Noveen. Part 3 of Impact24 PR’s Panel Superblock.

1:30pm PDT

Roddenberry Presents

Roddenberry Entertainment is warping back into Comic-Con, and resistance is futile. Prepare to be assimilated into the Roddenberry collective as this panel transmits updates on all things Star Trek. Executive producers Rod Roddenberry (Star Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Prodigy) and Trevor Roth (Star Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: Lower Decks) engage in a Q&A session moderated by Scott Mantz (Variety, Enterprise Incidents with Scott and Steve). Get ready to hear about the newest developments in the world of Star Trek (the Prime Universe, of course) as well as Rod and Trevor’s hopes for the future of the franchise.

1:45pm PDT

Behind the Scenes with the Cast of Jury Duty

From producers of The Office, The White Lotus, and Bad Trip, the Amazon Freevee Original series Jury Duty chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realize that everyone around him is an actor and the entire trial is fake. Get the inside scoop on what was happening behind the scenes during the making of the series from the cast and creative team, and meet San Diego’s own hometown hero, Ronald.

2:00pm PDT

Lost Fans Unite with Jay and Jack

Jay and Jack Glatfelter are back for their 15th annual panel. The co-hosts of the popular Lost Podcast with Jay and Jack will be joined by podcaster/filmmaker Ralph Apel (producer of Getting Lost, The Dharmalars) and Jo “JOpinionated” Garfein (co-founder of Cancer Gets Lost) to discuss the thoughts, theories, and legacy of one of the best serialized TV shows of all time.

2:00pm PDT

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video’s hit series The Wheel of Time gives a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to a discussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan’s iconic book series from page to screen, they’ll be revealing exclusive season 2 content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will premiere on September 1.

3:00pm PDT

An Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2

The stars and creative team behind Freeform’s hit series Cruel Summer take you behind the scenes of season 2 and tease all the twists and turns viewers can expect from the shocking final episodes. Fans will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and a conversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck, alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple. New episodes of Cruel Summer air Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform and stream next day on Hulu.

3:15pm PDT

Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series Twisted Metal. Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell and streams only on Peacock on July 27.

4:30pm PDT

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows

We’re sending ravens—500 ravens!—to invite you to join America’s favorite vampire roommates at Comic-Con! Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand-new episode, complete with surprises! What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10:00 ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat!

5:45pm PDT

FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A

Get ready to party, folks! Archer, the hit animated comedy series, returns to San Diego for one last blow-out celebration in advance of its upcoming 14th and final season, premiering August 30 on FXX. The landscape of the spy world is changing, and The Agency is now finding its way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but running a spy agency isn’t so cut and driy . . . Come for a can’t-miss exclusive screening of the season opener and additional surprises.

6:00pm PDT

35th Anniversary of Beetlejuice

Matt Ryan (moderatedbymatt.com) talks with Oscar-winning makeup artist Ve Neill (Beetlejuice, Pirates of the Caribbean) about creating the iconic character of Beetlejuice. Ve will reveal behind-the-scenes secrets of how she transformed Michael Keaton into her vision of the afterlife. Come celebrate this film and her career of creating so many memorable characters.

6:45pm PDT

The Official Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Celebration

Come celebrate 30 amazing years of the Power Rangers with your favorite Ranger actors from across the decades, including Dwayne Cameron (Dino Thunder, Operation Overdrive), Brennan Mejia (Dino Charge), Cameron Jebo (Super Megaforce), Patrick David, Roger Velasco, and Christopher Khayman Lee (Power Rangers in Space), Selwyn Ward and Tracy Lynn Cruz (Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space), Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo), Peter Adrian Sudarso (Ninja Steele), and more. Hosted by comedian Ben Kliewer, from TheConGuy.com.

8:00pm PDT

Krapopolis Special Screening

FOX is bringing Krapopolis to Comic-Con for a special screening in advance of the series premiere this fall. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities—without trying to kill each other, that is. Created and exec produced by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), the series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

VENDREDI 21 JUILLET

10:00am PDT

The Future of Doctor Who: Fan Forum

This popular fan gathering returns in the biggest year ever for Doctor Who as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary with big-budget specials, a new home on Disney +, and a major presence at Comic-Con. Here is the chance for fans to discuss and debate all the good things ahead in an interactive talkback with the most outspoken, informed, and entertaining group of Whovians. Panelists include Kristi Schoeman, Karen Glover, Cody Gootz (all with SD Who Con), and Patricia Miller and Miriam Lp (Time Travellers Ultd). Moderated by CNN’s Sandro Monetti.

10:00am PDT

Tiny Toons Looniversity

Congratulations, you’ve been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Join this panel of Tiny Toons Looniversity academics (a.k.a. cast and crew) as they take you on a “campus tour” of Cartoon Network’s newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! Plus, catch sneak peeks of the final batch of Looney Tunes cartoons and upcoming episodes of Cartoonito’s preschool Bugs Bunny Builders.Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Looney Tunes Cartoons and Bugs Bunny Builders are produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

11:00am PDT

Is The Orville the Greatest Sci-Fi Show on Television?

Far beyond the stars lies the greatest question man has posed. Justin Toney (The Weekend Geeks, Fandomappearances.com), Eric LeBlanc (The Weekend Geeks), Owen Cotter (Scifiction.com), Marcia Middleton (The Orville Superfan), and other panelists attempt to answer this question and much more.

11:00am PDT

My Adventures with Superman

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman like you’ve never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of My Adventures with Superman as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else you will see in season 1 and beyond. My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

12:30pm PDT

Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2

Get a special advanced screening of the first episode of Good Omens Season Two, premiering July 28 on Prime Video. With the Apocalypse thwarted, angel and demon best friends Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho, when the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. To solve this mystery and evade Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other. The century-spanning saga takes us from before The Beginning to the modern day, with lots of quirky mortal and immortal characters joining in on the adventures along the way. With an entirely original story, expanding on the beloved novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman and 2019 TV adaptation, Good Omens Season Two stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale, David Tennant as demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, and Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya as humans Maggie and Nina.

1:00pm PDT

The Walking Dead Universe (AMC/AMC+)

Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to all things The Walking Dead Universe (AMC/AMC+).

2:00pm PDT

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary

It hasn’t been 100 years quite yet, but join the cast and crew as they celebrate 10 years of Rick and Morty adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a first look at the upcoming seventh season.

3:00pm PDT

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites packs up the sci-fi and gets normal . . . for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Join the aliens for a hilarious and out-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fourth season on Hulu.

5:45pm PDT

A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible

Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit animated series Invincible, based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

7:00pm PDT

Sharknado 10th Anniversary

It’s the 10th anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon Sharknado, and the creators are bringing on the celebration. The Asylum stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, director Anthony Ferrante, and other surprise panelists come together to announce a special one-night theatrical release of Sharknado: The 10th Anniversary Edition, featuring an all-new 4K Version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Catch the release date announcement along with exclusive clips of newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema’s greatest cult classics. The panel will also feature a live performance of the Sharknado theme song, and attendees will have the chance to win exclusive prizes. Oh, and yes, there will be a special announcement about Methgator.

SAMEDI 22 JUILLET

10:00am PDT

That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary

Debra Jo Rupp (actress, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) and Kurtwood Smith (actor, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) discuss 25 years of the iconic show and its impact on their careers. Debra Jo and Kurtwood will engage in a fan Q&A session following the presentation.

11:00am PDT

Futurama

You won’t want to miss the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-year hiatus, Futurama has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

1:30pm PDT

Star Trek Universe

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive content from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

1:45pm PDT

Take a Leap into the World of NBC’s Quantum Leap

The cast of Quantum Leap, Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee, and executive producerDeborah Prattgive an exclusive teaser of the upcoming season 2 premiere, talk about events from this past season, and look ahead to what’s in store for season 2, coming this fall!

6:30pm PDT

Babylon 5: The Road Home

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi saga with the World Premiere of the all-new original animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. Following the screening join the cast and filmmakers for a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Babylon 5: The Road Home will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.

DIMANCHE 23 JUILLET

2:15pm PDT

Manifest: Last Call for Flight 828

After a triumphant fan and creatives campaign for more of the series Manifest, on June 2, Netflix released the final 10 explosively compelling episodes. Celebrate creator Jeff Rake’s entire Montego Flight 828 saga, and join this panel for all the callings, mysteries, ’ships, heartrending storylines, plus a few surprises. Grab your final boarding pass. It’s all connected! Moderated by Marcia Middleton (Manifest the Netflix TV Show Group), with Eric LeBlanc (The Weekend Geeks), Justin Toney (The Weekend Geeks), and Sheila Middleton (Superfan).

