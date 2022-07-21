comic con
[SDCC] La Comic Con de San Diego en images

La Grand-Messe comics, ciné, TV, jeu-vidéo a commencé dès le mercredi soir en Californie avec la San Diego Comic-Con.

Si vous ne voulez savoir à quoi ressemble San Diego pendant la Comic-Con, c’est par ici.

Je suis allé plusieurs fois à San Diego pour la Comic-Con. Depuis quelques années, les prix n’ont pas arrêté de monter et l’organisation a possiblement bougé. Mais vous pouvez découvrir mon compte-rendu de 2012 ici et un gros dossier sur « Comment aller à la Comic-Con San Diego ? ».

