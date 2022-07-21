[SDCC] La Comic Con de San Diego en images

La Grand-Messe comics, ciné, TV, jeu-vidéo a commencé dès le mercredi soir en Californie avec la San Diego Comic-Con.
Si vous ne voulez savoir à quoi ressemble San Diego pendant la Comic-Con, c’est par ici.
#RT @Variety: .@OriginalFunko’s massive #SquidGame installation gets the green light at #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/4FFcBbdkHo
— 1066 Productions (@1066Live) July 21, 2022
#RT @Variety: Inside the @AppleTVPlus #Severance activation at #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/AldpKleXrk
— 1066 Productions (@1066Live) July 21, 2022
#RT @Variety: Inside the #HouseOfTheDragonHBO activation at #SDCC2022 🐉 pic.twitter.com/4Q98lChfKH
— 1066 Productions (@1066Live) July 21, 2022
@Marvel booth had costumes from moon knight, doctor strange in the multiverse of madness, and Thor love and thunder. #MarvelStudios #Marvel #MarvelSDCC #MoonKnight #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #ThorLoveAndThunder @Comic_Con #ComicCon #comiccon2022 #SDCC #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/fVsTmUyVBx
— Tee/ThatsITLA (@ThatsITLA) July 21, 2022
Weapons check@Comic_Con @sdmts #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/3f9ulBA0xr
— ChrisMorrow @Comic_con Curator (@morrowchris) July 21, 2022
@disneyplus @netflix @toddlandstore @ThatKevinSmith booths @Comic_Con #clerks3 #BobsBurgersMovie #BobsBurgers #thegreatnorth #DisneyPlus #netflix #SDCC #SDCC2022 #ComicCon #comiccon2022 pic.twitter.com/QvYEskFP5O
— Tee/ThatsITLA (@ThatsITLA) July 21, 2022
I think this area is all @nbc @SYFY @USA_Network off-site. Must be a selfie station area. @Comic_Con #NBC #SYFY #USANetwork #SDCC #SDCC2022 #ComicCon #comiccon2022 #Chucky #ReginaldtheVampire #quantumleap #labrea pic.twitter.com/64XjMb8lhW
— Tee/ThatsITLA (@ThatsITLA) July 21, 2022
Je suis allé plusieurs fois à San Diego pour la Comic-Con. Depuis quelques années, les prix n’ont pas arrêté de monter et l’organisation a possiblement bougé. Mais vous pouvez découvrir mon compte-rendu de 2012 ici et un gros dossier sur « Comment aller à la Comic-Con San Diego ? ».