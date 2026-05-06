By Gil Macias May 6, 2026 9:12 am EST

Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton’s First TV Role Was On A Classic ’80s Legal Drama

Billy Bob Thornton may be commanding the oil fields of West Texas as Tommy Norris in « Landman » on Paramount+, but the actor’s television origins weren’t nearly so grand. He first clocked in as a simple pawnshop clerk on a popular ’80s legal drama.

Roughly nine years before he’d land his Oscar-nominated role in « Sling Blade, » Thornton earned his first TV credit in a 1987 « Matlock » episode titled « The Photographer. »

The 70-year-old actor recently sat down with longtime friend and fellow thespian Kathy Bates for Variety’s « Actors on Actors » series where he reflected on his guest spot on the beloved whodunit and its connection to « The Andy Griffith Show » with fondness.

« It was the first television role I ever did. I had one scene, » he told Bates, who stars as Madeline « Matty » Matlock in CBS’ 2024 reimagining of the ’80s classic led by the late Andy Griffith.

« We shot it in Little Tokyo down there and I get to the set, and Bob Sweeney was directing the episode, who had directed most of the original ‘Andy Griffith Show,' » remembered Billy Bob Thornton. « So I thought, ‘Not only am I going to meet Andy Griffith, but with Bob Sweeney, who directed those [episodes] that I’ve been watching since I was a little kid.' »

« I had one scene and made $361. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? In one day?' » he said. « To survive back in Arkansas, I had worked at a sawmill, a machine shop, a storm door factory, hauled hay, and all that s***. But that gave me the ability to be an actor. »

Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton’s First TV Role Was On A Classic ’80s Legal Drama

By Gil Macias May 6, 2026 9:12 am EST Billy Bob Thornton may be commanding the oil fields of West Texas as Tommy Norris in « Landman » on Paramount+, but the actor’s television origins weren’t nearly so grand. He first clocked in as a simple pawnshop clerk on a popular ’80s legal drama. Roughly nine years before he’d land his Oscar-nominated role in « Sling Blade, » Thornton earned his first TV credit in a 1987 « Matlock » episode titled « The Photographer. » The 70-year-old actor recently sat down with longtime friend and fellow thespian Kathy Bates for Variety’s « Actors on Actors » series where he reflected on his guest spot on the beloved whodunit and its connection to « The Andy Griffith Show » with fondness. « It was the first television role I ever did. I had one scene, » he told Bates, who stars as Madeline « Matty » Matlock in CBS’ 2024 reimagining of the ’80s classic led by the late Andy Griffith.

Thornton earned a $361 paycheck for his role on Matlock

By Gil Macias May 6, 2026 9:12 am EST

Billy Bob Thornton may be commanding the oil fields of West Texas as Tommy Norris in « Landman » on Paramount+, but the actor’s television origins weren’t nearly so grand. He first clocked in as a simple pawnshop clerk on a popular ’80s legal drama. Roughly nine years before he’d land his Oscar-nominated role in « Sling Blade, » Thornton earned his first TV credit in a 1987 « Matlock » episode titled « The Photographer. » The 70-year-old actor recently sat down with longtime friend and fellow thespian Kathy Bates for Variety’s « Actors on Actors » series where he reflected on his guest spot on the beloved whodunit and its connection to « The Andy Griffith Show » with fondness. « It was the first television role I ever did. I had one scene, » he told Bates, who stars as Madeline « Matty » Matlock in CBS’ 2024 reimagining of the ’80s classic led by the late Andy Griffith.

Thornton earned a $361 paycheck for his role on Matlock Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images « We shot it in Little Tokyo down there and I get to the set, and Bob Sweeney was directing the episode, who had directed most of the original ‘Andy Griffith Show,' » remembered Billy Bob Thornton. « So I thought, ‘Not only am I going to meet Andy Griffith, but with Bob Sweeney, who directed those [episodes] that I’ve been watching since I was a little kid.' » During a November 2025 appearance on « The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, » Thornton shed some light on his pawnshop clerk role, revealing he only had about three lines. One of them was: « ‘Hey mister, you forgot your hat,’ or something like that, » he recalled. Thornton also opened up about the rocky beginnings of his career during an interview with Garden & Gun, noting the vital role « Matlock » played in paying his bills and jumpstarting his career. « I had one scene and made $361. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? In one day?' » he said. « To survive back in Arkansas, I had worked at a sawmill, a machine shop, a storm door factory, hauled hay, and all that s***. But that gave me the ability to be an actor. »