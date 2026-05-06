By Claire Franken May 6, 2026 7:00 am EST

What To Watch Wednesday: The Other Bennet Sister Begins, Citadel Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine’s What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: « The Other Bennet Sister » gives a forgotten sibling her flowers, « Citadel » embarks on a new mission, and a « Survivor » immunity challenge shocks.

What To Watch Wednesday: The Other Bennet Sister Begins, Citadel Returns, And More

By Claire Franken May 6, 2026 7:00 am EST

The Boys Prime Video A synopsis was not made available by press time.

Citadel Prime Video SEVEN-EPISODE BINGE Season 2 premiere: When a new threat emerges, Mason, Nadia, and Bernard must recruit a team of new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

Season 2 premiere: When a new threat emerges, Mason, Nadia, and Bernard must recruit a team of new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano Netflix The documentary follows MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that’s been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.

The documentary follows MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that’s been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.

Criminal Record Apple TV With Billy embedded in Cosmo Thompson’s far-right group, Operation Samphire is underway; a key piece of evidence in June’s case surfaces.

With Billy embedded in Cosmo Thompson’s far-right group, Operation Samphire is underway; a key piece of evidence in June’s case surfaces.

Divorced Sistas Paramount+ Naomi’s plan unfolds as Hakeem takes his position, ready to strike; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson make a desperate attempt to help resolve Geneva and William’s marital issues.

Naomi’s plan unfolds as Hakeem takes his position, ready to strike; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson make a desperate attempt to help resolve Geneva and William’s marital issues.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Apple TV Plans to expand HungryGhost’s digital empire are halted when secrets divide Margo’s family.

The Other Bennet Sister BritBox FIRST THREE EPISODES Series premiere: The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in « Pride and Prejudice » — into the spotlight.

Series premiere: The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in « Pride and Prejudice » — into the spotlight.

The Testaments Hulu As Daisy’s secret past threatens to surface, Agnes grapples with an unwanted match and a forbidden crush; Becka meets with potential matches and finds unexpected kindness in one of them.

As Daisy’s secret past threatens to surface, Agnes grapples with an unwanted match and a forbidden crush; Becka meets with potential matches and finds unexpected kindness in one of them.

Widow’s Bay Apple TV It’s time for the ceremonial first swim; lay out a towel as the mayor « tests the waters. »

Worst Ex Ever Netflix FOUR-EPISODE BINGE Season 2 premiere: A new set of horrible exes is examined, including “Handsome Devil Killer” Wade Wilson and former “90 Day Fiancé” cast member Geoffrey Paschel.

Season 2 premiere: A new set of horrible exes is examined, including “Handsome Devil Killer” Wade Wilson and former “90 Day Fiancé” cast member Geoffrey Paschel.

7:00 PM ET NBA Playoffs ESPN Conference Semifinals continue with Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.).

NBA Playoffs ESPN Conference Semifinals continue with Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.).

NBA Playoffs ESPN Conference Semifinals continue with Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.).

Chicago Med NBC Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the ED; Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting.

Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the ED; Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting.

Survivor CBS Castaways find themselves on both a literal and figurative island after their return from one of the craziest tribals of all time; a shocking incident takes place at this week’s immunity challenge.

Castaways find themselves on both a literal and figurative island after their return from one of the craziest tribals of all time; a shocking incident takes place at this week’s immunity challenge.

The Valley Bravo Love and tension collide on the way to San Diego as relationships are tested.

The Floor Fox One ruthless player hides in plain sight, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce with revenge; the sneaky player will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.

One ruthless player hides in plain sight, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce with revenge; the sneaky player will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Peacock TWO EPISODES Season 2 finale: Seeley must answer to Watson for his clubbing ways.

The Nancy Guthrie Mystery The CW ONE-HOUR SPECIAL Unravel the twists, turns, and unanswered questions surrounding the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie; Brian Entin hosts.

Unravel the twists, turns, and unanswered questions surrounding the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie; Brian Entin hosts.

Southern Hospitality Bravo Ziplining sounds fun until you’re hundreds of feet in the air; the crew spirals, screams, and questions every decision they’ve made.

Ziplining sounds fun until you’re hundreds of feet in the air; the crew spirals, screams, and questions every decision they’ve made.

9:30 PM ET America’s Culinary Cup CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles.

America’s Culinary Cup CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles.

America’s Culinary Cup CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles.

The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles.

10:00 PM ET Chicago P.D. NBC Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister’s disappearance.

Chicago P.D. NBC Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister’s disappearance.

Chicago P.D. NBC Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister’s disappearance.

Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister’s disappearance.

10:30 PM ET Hollywood Squares CBS Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.

Hollywood Squares CBS Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.

Hollywood Squares CBS Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.

Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.

Plans to expand HungryGhost’s digital empire are halted when secrets divide Margo’s family.