The Twilight Zone : le cast des prochains épisodes de la saison 2

Après 10 premiers épisodes, le retour de la Quatrième Dimension (Twilight Zone) a été timide voire décevant. La saison 2 arrive avec son lot de guests.

Sous l’égide de Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Twilight Zone s’est refait une santé sur CBS All-Access, la palteforme de CBS.

Pour cette saison 2, on retrouve un acteur de Law and Order, Community, de Happy Endings, de 70’s Show ou encore de Boardwalk Empire ou Pose.

Voici un aperçu sans résumé des épisodes à venir. Aucune date n’a été communiqué mais ce sera cet été.

Episode: “8”

Avec Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) et Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)

Ecrit par Glen Morgan

Réalisé par Justin Benson et Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Avec Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), et Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)

Ecrit par Steven Barnes et Tananarive Due

Réalisé par Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Avec Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) et Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)

Ecrit par Alex Rubens

Réalisé par Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Avec Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) et Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)

Ecrit et réalisé par Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Avec Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), et Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)

Ecrit par Emily C. Chang et Sara Amini

Réalisé par Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: “Downtime”

Avec Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) et Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)

Ecrit par Jordan Peele

Réalisé par JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Avec Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), et Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)

Ecrit par Win Rosenfeld

Réalisé par Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Avec Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), et Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)

Ecrit par Alex Rubens

Réalisé par Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Avec Abbie Hern et Sophia Macy

Ecrit par Heather Anne Campbell

Réalisé par Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Avec Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) et Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)

Ecrit par Emily C. Chang et Sara Amini

Réalisé par Mathias Herndl