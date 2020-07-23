COMIC-CON@Home : le Comic-Con a commencé en ligne, voici le programme

Avec l’épidémie de coronavirus, les conventions s’annulent et la Grand Messe du genre, le Comic-Con de San Diego a fermé ses portes mais se permet de faire des panels visibles sur YouTube.

Finies les longues files d’attente sur place et encore moins de billets impossibles à acheter, le Comic-Con@Home est l’édition en ligne de la célèbre convention de San Diego.

Pas de gros studios mais quand même de belles conférences à venir. Voici une sélection TV et ciné avec la liste des invités et le lien YouTube.

JEUDI 23 JUILLET

21h00 – TRUTH SEEKERS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/2GYiDEnX7gw

Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), et Nat Saunders (Sick Note).

22h00 – UTOPIA

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5v6D4TPfV9w

Le showrunner Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) avec John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon « Wanna » Walton (Euphoria), et Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day).

23h00 – THE NEW MUTANTS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/jGcU0JKAL5U

Josh Boone avec Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, et Henry Zaga

0h00 – SUPERSTORE

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1zb4FOvv5R8

Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi et les showrunners Gabe Miller et Jonathan Green.

0h00 – THE BOYS SAISON 2

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xOIqjCj-ADs

Eric Kripke, avec Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, et Aya Cash.

0h00 – LA SCIENCE DE RETOUR VERS LE FUTUR

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KnxgpI6fDVI

2h00 – VAN HELSING SAISON 4

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sq53NAkDSkY

Tout le casting.

VENDREDI 24 JUILLET

20h00 – VIKING

YouTube: https://youtu.be/H0-3kuEmdMk

Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, et Jordan Patrick Smith.

21h00 – INFINITY TRAIN

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ucwtCeLWv4k

Owen Dennis Madeline Queripel, Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, et Justin Michael

21h00 à 0h00 – WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE

21h00 – FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

YouTube: https://youtu.be/g2MaJzMB6Yc

Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss et Ian Goldberg, avec Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, et Rubén Blades.

22h00 – THE WALKING DEAD

YouTube: https://youtu.be/FDwoZKvV6q0

Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, avec Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, et Paola Lazaro

23h00 – THE WALKING DEAD : WORLD BEYOND

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Jrq6UAMqiV4

Scott M. Gimple, Matt Negrete avec Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, et Joe Holt.

23h00 – BRAVE WARRIORS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/vz8NTvDj83M

Joseph Morgan (Brave New World), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam), Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver), et Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)

3h00 – FAN FAVORITES

YouTube: https://youtu.be/x4X505oQZpE

Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Lindsey Morgan et Richard Harmon (The 100), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), et Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene).

SAMEDI 25 JUILLET

20h00 – DAVID GOYER : COMMENT ADAPTER DES COMICS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Hg15UXVh72U

20h00 – THE SIMPSONS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/knks1yv7RaU

21h00 – CONSTANTINE : 15 ans

Keanu Reeves, le réalisateur Francis Lawrence, et le producteur Akiva Goldsman

21h00 – ZOMBIES ET CORONAVIRUS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/GK7bCi52-vo

ax Brooks (World War Z, The Zombie Survival Guide, Devolution), experts en biodéfenses Dr. Greg Koblentz (George Mason University), Dr. Gigi Gronvall (Johns Hopkins University), Dr. Shanna Ratnesar-Shumate (University of Nebraska Medical Center) et Dr. Jarod Hanson (USAMRIID and University of Maryland Medical Center)

22h00 – LE FUTUR DES POWER RANGERS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/3EzlJOqYvP4

23h00 – FOR ALL MANKIND

YouTube: https://youtu.be/bnZjxBGr2fU

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, et Krys Marshall et les producteurs Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, et Ben Nedivi

0h00 – BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

YouTube: https://youtu.be/cgGNBPIk3q8

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, le réalisateur Dean Parisot, les scénaristes Ed Solomon et Chris Matheson modéré par Kevin Smith.

0h00 – BRAVE NEW WORLD

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ihk3OAVdyVI

Le showrunner David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) avec Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), Jessica Brown Findlay (Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), et Joseph Morgan (The Originals).

0h00 – THE ORDER SASON 2

YouTube: https://youtu.be/FRt8jbRQDbE

Tout le casting.

2h00 – WYNONNA EARP

YouTube: https://youtu.be/cy90CYy0usY

La showrunneuse Emily Andras et le casting Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, et Varun Saranga

2h00 – WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

YouTube: https://youtu.be/A-bBCUlPHyw

Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, et Harvey Guillén modéré par Haley Joel Osment.

3h00 – FARSCAPE

YouTube: https://youtu.be/nxuoUPSBxsk

Gigi Edgley (Chiana, Farscape), Ricky Manning (writer, Farscape), Rebecca Riggs (Commandant Grayza, Farscape), David Franklin (Lieutenant Braca, Farscape), Lani Tupu (Captain Crais, Farscape), and Paul Goddard (Stark, Farscape). Modéré par Kirk Thatcher (Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge).

3h00 – SCARY GOOD TV

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xHaKkYoU4hE

Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), et Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2)

DIMANCHE 26 JUILLET

21h00 – THE 100

YouTube: https://youtu.be/tHgcAGZhjdI

Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, et Jason Rothenberg.

22h00 – QUI EST LE MEILLEUR DOCTOR WHO ?

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ibV-dj1FDQI

Julie O’Malley (The Finder of Impossible Things), Kristi Schoeman (SD Who Con), Johny Dyer (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), Karen Glover (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), et River Alexandra Song (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.).

23h00 – NATHAN FILLION

YouTube: https://youtu.be/iJJJ-z18Pyg

Le showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) avec Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie), Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, et Jon Huertas.

Tout le programme complet comics, TV et cinéma sur le site officiel