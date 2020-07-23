COMIC-CON@Home : le Comic-Con a commencé en ligne, voici le programme

Avec l’épidémie de coronavirus, les conventions s’annulent et la Grand Messe du genre, le Comic-Con de San Diego a fermé ses portes mais se permet de faire des panels visibles sur YouTube.
Finies les longues files d’attente sur place et encore moins de billets impossibles à acheter, le Comic-Con@Home est l’édition en ligne de la célèbre convention de San Diego.
Pas de gros studios mais quand même de belles conférences à venir. Voici une sélection TV et ciné avec la liste des invités et le lien YouTube.
JEUDI 23 JUILLET
21h00 – TRUTH SEEKERS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/2GYiDEnX7gw
Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), et Nat Saunders (Sick Note).
22h00 – UTOPIA
YouTube: https://youtu.be/5v6D4TPfV9w
Le showrunner Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) avec John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon « Wanna » Walton (Euphoria), et Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day).
23h00 – THE NEW MUTANTS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/jGcU0JKAL5U
Josh Boone avec Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, et Henry Zaga
0h00 – SUPERSTORE
YouTube: https://youtu.be/1zb4FOvv5R8
Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi et les showrunners Gabe Miller et Jonathan Green.
0h00 – THE BOYS SAISON 2
YouTube: https://youtu.be/xOIqjCj-ADs
Eric Kripke, avec Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, et Aya Cash.
0h00 – LA SCIENCE DE RETOUR VERS LE FUTUR
YouTube: https://youtu.be/KnxgpI6fDVI
2h00 – VAN HELSING SAISON 4
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sq53NAkDSkY
Tout le casting.
VENDREDI 24 JUILLET
20h00 – VIKING
YouTube: https://youtu.be/H0-3kuEmdMk
Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, et Jordan Patrick Smith.
21h00 – INFINITY TRAIN
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ucwtCeLWv4k
Owen Dennis Madeline Queripel, Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, et Justin Michael
21h00 à 0h00 – WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE
21h00 – FEAR THE WALKING DEAD
YouTube: https://youtu.be/g2MaJzMB6Yc
Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss et Ian Goldberg, avec Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, et Rubén Blades.
22h00 – THE WALKING DEAD
YouTube: https://youtu.be/FDwoZKvV6q0
Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, avec Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, et Paola Lazaro
23h00 – THE WALKING DEAD : WORLD BEYOND
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Jrq6UAMqiV4
Scott M. Gimple, Matt Negrete avec Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, et Joe Holt.
23h00 – BRAVE WARRIORS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/vz8NTvDj83M
Joseph Morgan (Brave New World), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam), Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver), et Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)
3h00 – FAN FAVORITES
YouTube: https://youtu.be/x4X505oQZpE
Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Lindsey Morgan et Richard Harmon (The 100), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), et Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene).
SAMEDI 25 JUILLET
20h00 – DAVID GOYER : COMMENT ADAPTER DES COMICS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Hg15UXVh72U
20h00 – THE SIMPSONS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/knks1yv7RaU
21h00 – CONSTANTINE : 15 ans
Keanu Reeves, le réalisateur Francis Lawrence, et le producteur Akiva Goldsman
21h00 – ZOMBIES ET CORONAVIRUS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/GK7bCi52-vo
ax Brooks (World War Z, The Zombie Survival Guide, Devolution), experts en biodéfenses Dr. Greg Koblentz (George Mason University), Dr. Gigi Gronvall (Johns Hopkins University), Dr. Shanna Ratnesar-Shumate (University of Nebraska Medical Center) et Dr. Jarod Hanson (USAMRIID and University of Maryland Medical Center)
22h00 – LE FUTUR DES POWER RANGERS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/3EzlJOqYvP4
23h00 – FOR ALL MANKIND
YouTube: https://youtu.be/bnZjxBGr2fU
Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, et Krys Marshall et les producteurs Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, et Ben Nedivi
0h00 – BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
YouTube: https://youtu.be/cgGNBPIk3q8
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, le réalisateur Dean Parisot, les scénaristes Ed Solomon et Chris Matheson modéré par Kevin Smith.
0h00 – BRAVE NEW WORLD
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ihk3OAVdyVI
Le showrunner David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) avec Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), Jessica Brown Findlay (Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), et Joseph Morgan (The Originals).
0h00 – THE ORDER SASON 2
YouTube: https://youtu.be/FRt8jbRQDbE
Tout le casting.
2h00 – WYNONNA EARP
YouTube: https://youtu.be/cy90CYy0usY
La showrunneuse Emily Andras et le casting Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, et Varun Saranga
2h00 – WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS
YouTube: https://youtu.be/A-bBCUlPHyw
Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, et Harvey Guillén modéré par Haley Joel Osment.
3h00 – FARSCAPE
YouTube: https://youtu.be/nxuoUPSBxsk
Gigi Edgley (Chiana, Farscape), Ricky Manning (writer, Farscape), Rebecca Riggs (Commandant Grayza, Farscape), David Franklin (Lieutenant Braca, Farscape), Lani Tupu (Captain Crais, Farscape), and Paul Goddard (Stark, Farscape). Modéré par Kirk Thatcher (Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge).
3h00 – SCARY GOOD TV
YouTube: https://youtu.be/xHaKkYoU4hE
Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), et Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2)
DIMANCHE 26 JUILLET
21h00 – THE 100
YouTube: https://youtu.be/tHgcAGZhjdI
Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, et Jason Rothenberg.
22h00 – QUI EST LE MEILLEUR DOCTOR WHO ?
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ibV-dj1FDQI
Julie O’Malley (The Finder of Impossible Things), Kristi Schoeman (SD Who Con), Johny Dyer (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), Karen Glover (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.), et River Alexandra Song (Time Traveller’s (UN) LTD.).
23h00 – NATHAN FILLION
YouTube: https://youtu.be/iJJJ-z18Pyg
Le showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) avec Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie), Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, et Jon Huertas.
Tout le programme complet comics, TV et cinéma sur le site officiel